Player prop betting options for Nolan Arenado, Bobby Witt Jr. and others are available in the St. Louis Cardinals-Kansas City Royals matchup at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, starting at 7:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Royals vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 126 hits with 21 doubles, seven triples, 21 home runs, 26 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen 34 bases.

He has a .270/.311/.480 slash line on the year.

Witt Jr. will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Aug. 11 2-for-5 2 1 3 5 0 at Red Sox Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Aug. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Aug. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 2 at Red Sox Aug. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 101 hits with 19 doubles, 18 home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 49 runs.

He has a .251/.296/.433 slash line so far this season.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cardinals Aug. 11 4-for-4 2 1 4 8 at Red Sox Aug. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 8 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 at Phillies Aug. 6 1-for-1 1 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Steven Matz Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Matz Stats

The Cardinals will send Steven Matz (3-7) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Matz has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has nine appearances with no earned runs allowed in 24 chances this season.

Matz Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rockies Aug. 5 6.0 5 1 1 6 2 vs. Cubs Jul. 30 6.0 4 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 25 6.0 5 0 0 6 1 at Cubs Jul. 20 5.0 3 1 1 6 1 vs. Nationals Jul. 15 4.1 4 4 4 4 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Cole Ragans' player props with BetMGM.

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 21 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs, 32 walks and 81 RBI (122 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .282/.330/.507 on the year.

Arenado has recorded a base hit in nine straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .286 with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Aug. 11 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Rays Aug. 10 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Rays Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Rays Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 23 doubles, 18 home runs, 60 walks and 59 RBI (121 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.

He's slashed .272/.360/.445 so far this season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Aug. 10 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Rays Aug. 9 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 at Rays Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt or other Cardinals players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.