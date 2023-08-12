The Kansas City Royals (38-80) have a 1-0 series lead and hope to sweep the St. Louis Cardinals (51-66) on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium, at 7:10 PM ET.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Steven Matz (3-7) versus the Royals and Cole Ragans (3-3).

Royals vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Matz - STL (3-7, 3.91 ERA) vs Ragans - KC (3-3, 3.86 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cole Ragans

Ragans (3-3) takes the mound first for the Royals in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 3.86 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.

In his most recent outing on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, the lefty threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.86, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season. Opponents have a .227 batting average against him.

Ragans is trying to extend a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Ragans will look to go five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 2.1 frames per outing.

In 12 of his 20 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Cole Ragans vs. Cardinals

He will face a Cardinals offense that ranks seventh in the league with 1032 total hits (on a .257 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .433 (sixth in the league) with 163 total home runs (sixth in MLB play).

Ragans has thrown 2/3 of an inning without giving up a hit or an earned run against the Cardinals this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Steven Matz

Matz (3-7) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 17th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on five hits in a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

The 32-year-old has pitched to a 3.91 ERA this season with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.9 walks per nine across 24 games.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Matz will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has nine appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.

Steven Matz vs. Royals

The Royals are batting .241 this season, 19th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .393 (23rd in the league) with 114 home runs.

The Royals have gone 2-for-10 with an RBI in 2 2/3 innings this season against the left-hander.

