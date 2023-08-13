As of December 31, the Kansas City Chiefs' odds to win the Super Bowl (+600) lead the league.

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: -165

-165 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +600

Kansas City Betting Insights

Kansas City covered seven times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, eight Chiefs games hit the over.

Kansas City sported the 11th-ranked defense last year (328.2 yards allowed per game), and it was better on the other side of the ball, ranking best with 413.6 yards per game.

The Chiefs put up a 7-1 record at home and were 7-2 away last year.

Kansas City won once as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 13-2 as the favored team.

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II passed for 5,250 yards (308.8 per game), completing 67.1% of his passes, with 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 17 games last year.

Mahomes also rushed for 358 yards and four TDs.

In the passing game, Travis Kelce scored 12 TDs, catching 110 balls for 1,338 yards (78.7 per game).

Jerick McKinnon rushed for 291 yards (17.1 per game) and one touchdown in 17 games a season ago.

In 17 games, Isiah Pacheco rushed for 830 yards (48.8 per game) and five TDs.

On defense last year, Nick Bolton helped lead the charge with two interceptions to go with 180 tackles, 9.0 TFL, two sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 Lions - +2200 2 September 17 @ Jaguars - +3000 3 September 24 Bears - +6000 4 October 1 @ Jets - +1800 5 October 8 @ Vikings - +4000 6 October 12 Broncos - +5000 7 October 22 Chargers - +2500 8 October 29 @ Broncos - +5000 9 November 5 Dolphins - +2500 11 November 20 Eagles - +800 12 November 26 @ Raiders - +8000 13 December 3 @ Packers - +6600 14 December 10 Bills - +1000 15 December 18 @ Patriots - +6600 16 December 25 Raiders - +8000 17 December 31 Bengals - +1100 18 January 7 @ Chargers - +2500

