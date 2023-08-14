Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Mariners - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Monday, Drew Waters and the Kansas City Royals play the Seattle Mariners and Logan Gilbert, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on August 9 against the Red Sox) he went 0-for-3.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is batting .237 with five doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 13 walks.
- Waters has had a hit in 32 of 56 games this year (57.1%), including multiple hits 12 times (21.4%).
- In 12.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Waters has driven in a run in 16 games this year (28.6%), including five games with more than one RBI (8.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 33.9% of his games this season (19 of 56), he has scored, and in seven of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|28
|.286
|AVG
|.192
|.369
|OBP
|.226
|.527
|SLG
|.293
|11
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|9
|25/8
|K/BB
|49/5
|3
|SB
|4
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (126 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gilbert (10-5) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 3.66 ERA in 137 2/3 innings pitched, with 138 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he went seven scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.66), third in WHIP (1.024), and 29th in K/9 (9).
