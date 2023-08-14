Monday's game between the Seattle Mariners (63-54) and Kansas City Royals (38-81) squaring off at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Mariners, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on August 14.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (10-5) to the mound, while Brady Singer (8-8) will answer the bell for the Royals.

Royals vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, August 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Royals vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Mariners 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-6.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 105 games this year and have walked away with the win 34 times (32.4%) in those games.

This season, Kansas City has come away with a win 23 times in 74 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (470 total, 3.9 per game).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.13) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule