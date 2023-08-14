Ty France and the Seattle Mariners take on MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals on Monday at 8:10 PM ET, in the first of a four-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 115 home runs as a team.

Kansas City ranks 23rd in the majors with a .393 team slugging percentage.

The Royals rank 19th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.

Kansas City has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 470 (3.9 per game).

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .299 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

The Royals rank 16th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City averages just 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.13) in the majors this season.

Royals pitchers have a 1.407 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Brady Singer (8-8) will take the mound for the Royals, his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Singer will look to pitch five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 23 chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 8/8/2023 Red Sox W 9-3 Away Brady Singer Kutter Crawford 8/9/2023 Red Sox L 4-3 Away Jordan Lyles Nick Pivetta 8/10/2023 Red Sox L 2-0 Away Austin Cox James Paxton 8/11/2023 Cardinals W 12-8 Home Dylan Coleman Adam Wainwright 8/12/2023 Cardinals L 5-4 Home Cole Ragans Steven Matz 8/14/2023 Mariners - Home Brady Singer Logan Gilbert 8/15/2023 Mariners - Home Jordan Lyles Emerson Hancock 8/16/2023 Mariners - Home Alec Marsh Luis Castillo 8/17/2023 Mariners - Home Angel Zerpa George Kirby 8/18/2023 Cubs - Away Cole Ragans Justin Steele 8/19/2023 Cubs - Away Brady Singer Jameson Taillon

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.