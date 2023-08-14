How to Watch the Royals vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 14
Ty France and the Seattle Mariners take on MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals on Monday at 8:10 PM ET, in the first of a four-game series at Kauffman Stadium.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Mariners vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Royals Player Props
|Mariners vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|Mariners vs Royals Odds
|Mariners vs Royals Prediction
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 115 home runs as a team.
- Kansas City ranks 23rd in the majors with a .393 team slugging percentage.
- The Royals rank 19th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.
- Kansas City has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 470 (3.9 per game).
- The Royals have an on-base percentage of .299 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
- The Royals rank 16th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.
- Kansas City averages just 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.
- Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.13) in the majors this season.
- Royals pitchers have a 1.407 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brady Singer (8-8) will take the mound for the Royals, his 24th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Singer will look to pitch five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.
- He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 23 chances this season.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/8/2023
|Red Sox
|W 9-3
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Kutter Crawford
|8/9/2023
|Red Sox
|L 4-3
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Nick Pivetta
|8/10/2023
|Red Sox
|L 2-0
|Away
|Austin Cox
|James Paxton
|8/11/2023
|Cardinals
|W 12-8
|Home
|Dylan Coleman
|Adam Wainwright
|8/12/2023
|Cardinals
|L 5-4
|Home
|Cole Ragans
|Steven Matz
|8/14/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Logan Gilbert
|8/15/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Emerson Hancock
|8/16/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Alec Marsh
|Luis Castillo
|8/17/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Angel Zerpa
|George Kirby
|8/18/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|Justin Steele
|8/19/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Jameson Taillon
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.