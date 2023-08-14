You can see player prop bet odds for Julio Rodriguez, Bobby Witt Jr. and others on the Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals ahead of their matchup at 8:10 PM ET on Monday at Kauffman Stadium.

Royals vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Monday, August 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, August 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 22 doubles, seven triples, 21 home runs, 26 walks and 71 RBI (128 total hits). He's also swiped 34 bases.

He's slashing .272/.313/.482 so far this season.

Witt Jr. has recorded at least one hit in six straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .375 with three doubles, three home runs, four walks and 10 RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Aug. 12 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 11 2-for-5 2 1 3 5 0 at Red Sox Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Aug. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Aug. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 2

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has recorded 101 hits with 19 doubles, 18 home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 49 runs.

He's slashing .249/.294/.429 on the year.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cardinals Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 11 4-for-4 2 1 4 8 at Red Sox Aug. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 8 2-for-4 1 0 0 2

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Gilbert Stats

The Mariners will hand the ball to Logan Gilbert (10-5) for his 24th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Gilbert has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.66 ERA ranks 25th, 1.024 WHIP ranks third, and 9 K/9 ranks 29th.

Gilbert Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Padres Aug. 8 7.0 1 0 0 12 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 2 6.0 5 3 3 5 3 at Diamondbacks Jul. 28 6.1 9 2 2 5 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 22 5.0 8 5 5 5 1 vs. Twins Jul. 17 5.0 7 2 2 5 1

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has put up 122 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 67 runs with 27 stolen bases.

He has a .255/.318/.433 slash line on the season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Aug. 13 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 12 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 11 2-for-5 1 1 4 6 0 vs. Padres Aug. 9 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 8 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

France Stats

Ty France has 109 hits with 27 doubles, nine home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .253/.331/.379 so far this year.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 12 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 11 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Padres Aug. 9 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Padres Aug. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

