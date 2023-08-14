The Kansas City Royals (38-81) will look for Maikel Garcia to continue a 15-game hitting streak versus the Seattle Mariners (63-54), on Monday at 8:10 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (10-5) to the mound, while Brady Singer (8-8) will get the nod for the Royals.

Royals vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (10-5, 3.66 ERA) vs Singer - KC (8-8, 5.05 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brady Singer

Singer makes the start for the Royals, his 24th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 5.05 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 128 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.05, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 23 games this season. Opponents have a .271 batting average against him.

Singer is looking to prolong a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Singer will try to pitch five or more innings for his 11th straight start. He's averaging 5.6 innings per outing.

In three of his 23 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert

The Mariners' Gilbert (10-5) will make his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while allowing one hit.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.66 and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .226 in 23 games this season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Gilbert has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 23 chances this season.

The 26-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.66), third in WHIP (1.024), and 29th in K/9 (9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

