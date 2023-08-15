Kyle Isbel -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Seattle Mariners, with Emerson Hancock on the hill, on August 15 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Emerson Hancock

Emerson Hancock TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel is hitting .237 with 17 doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks.

Isbel is batting .389 during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.

Isbel has gotten a hit in 35 of 61 games this year (57.4%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (21.3%).

He has hit a home run in four games this year (6.6%), leaving the park in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

In 16 games this year (26.2%), Isbel has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (4.9%) he had two or more.

He has scored a run in 22 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 31 .260 AVG .215 .287 OBP .248 .385 SLG .383 9 XBH 13 2 HR 2 12 RBI 7 16/3 K/BB 26/5 4 SB 2

Mariners Pitching Rankings