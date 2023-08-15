The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia (.386 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Emerson Hancock and the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Mariners.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Mariners Starter: Emerson Hancock

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Explore More About This Game

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .288 with 15 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 25 walks.

Garcia is batting .444 during his last outings and is riding a 16-game hitting streak.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 60 of 85 games this year, with multiple hits 24 times.

In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (4.7%, and 1.1% of his trips to the plate).

Garcia has picked up an RBI in 31 games this season (36.5%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (7.1%).

He has scored in 35 of 85 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 41 .325 AVG .252 .361 OBP .306 .431 SLG .340 13 XBH 8 1 HR 3 26 RBI 13 29/12 K/BB 44/13 9 SB 9

