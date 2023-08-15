Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Mariners - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia (.386 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Emerson Hancock and the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Mariners.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Mariners Starter: Emerson Hancock
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Explore More About This Game
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .288 with 15 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 25 walks.
- Garcia is batting .444 during his last outings and is riding a 16-game hitting streak.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 60 of 85 games this year, with multiple hits 24 times.
- In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (4.7%, and 1.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Garcia has picked up an RBI in 31 games this season (36.5%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (7.1%).
- He has scored in 35 of 85 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|41
|.325
|AVG
|.252
|.361
|OBP
|.306
|.431
|SLG
|.340
|13
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|13
|29/12
|K/BB
|44/13
|9
|SB
|9
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.73 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (128 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Mariners are sending Hancock (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
