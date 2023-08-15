Matt Beaty Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Mariners - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Matt Beaty (.200 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, three walks and three RBI) and the Kansas City Royals play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Emerson Hancock. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.
Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Mariners Starter: Emerson Hancock
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Explore More About This Game
Matt Beaty At The Plate
- Beaty is batting .226 with three doubles and three walks.
- Beaty has had a base hit in six of 15 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has not hit a home run in his 15 games this season.
- Beaty has driven in a run in four games this year (26.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|.222
|AVG
|.200
|.364
|OBP
|.200
|.222
|SLG
|.200
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|1
|3/1
|K/BB
|2/0
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Mariners have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.73).
- The Mariners surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (128 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hancock (0-0) makes the start for the Mariners, his second of the season.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
