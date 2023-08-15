Michael Massey Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Mariners - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Michael Massey and his .513 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Emerson Hancock and the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Mariners.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Mariners Starter: Emerson Hancock
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey has 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks while batting .227.
- Massey is batting .286 during his last games and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.
- Massey has picked up a hit in 48 of 92 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.
- He has gone deep in 9.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Massey has had an RBI in 24 games this season (26.1%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (10.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 24 of 92 games (26.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|47
|.232
|AVG
|.223
|.308
|OBP
|.255
|.362
|SLG
|.389
|12
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|7
|16
|RBI
|21
|31/14
|K/BB
|42/6
|3
|SB
|2
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.73 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (128 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hancock (0-0) starts for the Mariners, his second of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
