Royals vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 15
Tuesday's game at Kauffman Stadium has the Seattle Mariners (63-55) matching up with the Kansas City Royals (39-81) at 8:10 PM ET (on August 15). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-5 victory for the Mariners, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Mariners will give the ball to Emerson Hancock and the Royals will counter with Jordan Lyles (3-13, 6.06 ERA).
Royals vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
Royals vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Mariners 6, Royals 5.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 4-6.
- When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The past 10 Royals games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.
- The Royals have been underdogs in 106 games this season and have come away with the win 35 times (33%) in those contests.
- This season, Kansas City has been victorious 29 times in 85 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Kansas City is No. 28 in baseball scoring four runs per game (477 total runs).
- Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.14 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 9
|@ Red Sox
|L 4-3
|Jordan Lyles vs Nick Pivetta
|August 10
|@ Red Sox
|L 2-0
|Austin Cox vs James Paxton
|August 11
|Cardinals
|W 12-8
|Dylan Coleman vs Adam Wainwright
|August 12
|Cardinals
|L 5-4
|Cole Ragans vs Steven Matz
|August 14
|Mariners
|W 7-6
|Brady Singer vs Logan Gilbert
|August 15
|Mariners
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Emerson Hancock
|August 16
|Mariners
|-
|Alec Marsh vs Luis Castillo
|August 17
|Mariners
|-
|Angel Zerpa vs George Kirby
|August 18
|@ Cubs
|-
|Cole Ragans vs Justin Steele
|August 19
|@ Cubs
|-
|Brady Singer vs Jameson Taillon
|August 20
|@ Cubs
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Kyle Hendricks
