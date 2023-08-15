The Seattle Mariners and Julio Rodriguez head into the second of a four-game series against Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals are listed as +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Mariners (-150). The game's over/under has been set at 9 runs.

Royals vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -150 +125 9 -120 +100 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Royals and their foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The previous 10 Royals games have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 106 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (33%) in those games.

This season, Kansas City has won 23 of its 74 games, or 31.1%, when it's the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 57 of its 120 opportunities.

The Royals are 9-8-0 against the spread in their 17 games that had a posted line this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-37 16-44 17-30 22-50 29-58 10-22

