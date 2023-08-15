Emerson Hancock gets the start for the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium.

Royals vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit 117 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Kansas City is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .394 this season.

The Royals rank 19th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.

Kansas City has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 477 (four per game).

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .300.

The Royals rank 16th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City has an eight K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.14) in the majors this season.

Royals pitchers have a 1.405 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will hand the ball to Jordan Lyles (3-13) for his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in eight innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.

He has started 22 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Lyles will look to pitch five or more innings for the 14th start in a row.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 8/9/2023 Red Sox L 4-3 Away Jordan Lyles Nick Pivetta 8/10/2023 Red Sox L 2-0 Away Austin Cox James Paxton 8/11/2023 Cardinals W 12-8 Home Dylan Coleman Adam Wainwright 8/12/2023 Cardinals L 5-4 Home Cole Ragans Steven Matz 8/14/2023 Mariners W 7-6 Home Brady Singer Logan Gilbert 8/15/2023 Mariners - Home Jordan Lyles Emerson Hancock 8/16/2023 Mariners - Home Alec Marsh Luis Castillo 8/17/2023 Mariners - Home Angel Zerpa George Kirby 8/18/2023 Cubs - Away Cole Ragans Justin Steele 8/19/2023 Cubs - Away Brady Singer Jameson Taillon 8/20/2023 Cubs - Away Jordan Lyles Kyle Hendricks

