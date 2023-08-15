Emerson Hancock will toe the rubber for the Seattle Mariners (63-55) on Tuesday, August 15 against the Kansas City Royals (39-81), who will answer with Jordan Lyles. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals are listed as +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Mariners (-145). The total is 9.5 runs for this matchup.

Royals vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Hancock - SEA (0-0, 1.80 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (3-13, 6.06 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Royals and Mariners game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Royals (+120), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Royals bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.00 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Bobby Witt Jr. hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Royals vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won 42 out of the 77 games, or 54.5%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Mariners have a 21-19 record (winning 52.5% of their games).

Seattle has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners have a 4-3 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total three times.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 106 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (33%) in those games.

This year, the Royals have won 29 of 85 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+135) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+150) Michael Massey 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+145) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+200) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 3rd

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.