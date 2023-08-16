On Wednesday, Bobby Witt Jr. (batting .366 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected four RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Mariners.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in OBP (.318), slugging percentage (.496) and total hits (133) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

Witt Jr. will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .455 with three homers in his last outings.

Witt Jr. has gotten at least one hit in 66.9% of his games this season (79 of 118), with more than one hit 38 times (32.2%).

In 18.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 44 games this season (37.3%), Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (14.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 53 games this year (44.9%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 59 .305 AVG .249 .338 OBP .298 .568 SLG .422 29 XBH 23 15 HR 8 51 RBI 25 43/13 K/BB 55/14 13 SB 21

Mariners Pitching Rankings