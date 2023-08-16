On Wednesday, Drew Waters (.563 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Kansas City Royals play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is batting .239 with five doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 14 walks.

Waters has had a hit in 34 of 58 games this year (58.6%), including multiple hits 12 times (20.7%).

He has hit a home run in seven games this year (12.1%), homering in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Waters has had an RBI in 16 games this year (27.6%), including five multi-RBI outings (8.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 32.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (12.1%).

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 28 .286 AVG .192 .369 OBP .226 .510 SLG .293 11 XBH 4 4 HR 3 14 RBI 9 27/9 K/BB 49/5 3 SB 4

Mariners Pitching Rankings