On Wednesday, Kyle Isbel (hitting .306 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-2 against the Mariners.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

TV Channel: BSKC

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel is hitting .239 with 17 doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks.

Isbel enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .438.

Isbel has reached base via a hit in 36 games this year (of 62 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

In 6.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Isbel has driven home a run in 16 games this year (25.8%), including more than one RBI in 4.8% of his games.

He has scored at least once 23 times this year (37.1%), including six games with multiple runs (9.7%).

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 31 .264 AVG .215 .291 OBP .248 .387 SLG .383 9 XBH 13 2 HR 2 12 RBI 7 16/3 K/BB 26/5 4 SB 2

