MJ Melendez and his .405 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (104 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Seattle Mariners and Luis Castillo on August 16 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-5) against the Mariners.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is hitting .227 with 22 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 42 walks.

Melendez has picked up a hit in 63.7% of his 113 games this year, with multiple hits in 15.9% of those games.

Looking at the 113 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 11 of them (9.7%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 23.9% of his games this year, Melendez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 40 times this season (35.4%), including nine games with multiple runs (8.0%).

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 53 .214 AVG .242 .289 OBP .315 .341 SLG .428 16 XBH 21 6 HR 6 22 RBI 20 65/24 K/BB 66/18 3 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings