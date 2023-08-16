Wednesday's contest features the Seattle Mariners (64-55) and the Kansas City Royals (39-82) matching up at Kauffman Stadium (on August 16) at 8:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Mariners.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Luis Castillo (8-7) to the mound, while James McArthur will answer the bell for the Royals.

Royals vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Royals vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Mariners 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 3-7.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The past 10 Royals contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Royals have been underdogs in 107 games this season and have come away with the win 35 times (32.7%) in those contests.

This season, Kansas City has come away with a win nine times in 32 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas City is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging four runs per game (485 total).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.16) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule