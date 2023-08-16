Luis Castillo and James McArthur are the projected starters when the Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals square off on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium.

Royals vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 118 home runs.

Fueled by 348 extra-base hits, Kansas City ranks 23rd in MLB with a .395 slugging percentage this season.

The Royals' .244 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.

Kansas City has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 485 (four per game).

The Royals have an OBP of just .301 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Royals rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City strikes out just eight batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.16 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.409 WHIP this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

McArthur will make his first start of the season for the Royals.

This will be the first MLB start for the 26-year-old right-hander.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 8/10/2023 Red Sox L 2-0 Away Austin Cox James Paxton 8/11/2023 Cardinals W 12-8 Home Dylan Coleman Adam Wainwright 8/12/2023 Cardinals L 5-4 Home Cole Ragans Steven Matz 8/14/2023 Mariners W 7-6 Home Brady Singer Logan Gilbert 8/15/2023 Mariners L 10-8 Home Jordan Lyles Emerson Hancock 8/16/2023 Mariners - Home James McArthur Luis Castillo 8/17/2023 Mariners - Home Angel Zerpa George Kirby 8/18/2023 Cubs - Away Cole Ragans Justin Steele 8/19/2023 Cubs - Away Brady Singer Jameson Taillon 8/20/2023 Cubs - Away Jordan Lyles Kyle Hendricks 8/21/2023 Athletics - Away Alec Marsh Spenser Watkins

