The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (.391 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Mariners.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. has 133 hits and an OBP of .315 to go with a slugging percentage of .491. All three of those stats rank first among Kansas City hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 36th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.

Witt Jr. has gotten at least one hit in 66.4% of his games this year (79 of 119), with more than one hit 38 times (31.9%).

He has hit a home run in 18.5% of his games this year, and 4.4% of his chances at the plate.

Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI in 37.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 44.5% of his games this season (53 of 119), with two or more runs 11 times (9.2%).

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 59 .298 AVG .249 .332 OBP .298 .556 SLG .422 29 XBH 23 15 HR 8 51 RBI 25 43/13 K/BB 55/14 13 SB 21

Mariners Pitching Rankings