The Kansas City Royals and Kyle Isbel, who went 0-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, take on George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Mariners.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

  • Isbel is batting .236 with 17 doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks.
  • In 36 of 63 games this year (57.1%) Isbel has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (20.6%).
  • In four games this year, he has hit a home run (6.3%, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish).
  • Isbel has had an RBI in 17 games this year (27.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (4.8%).
  • He has scored in 36.5% of his games this year (23 of 63), with two or more runs six times (9.5%).

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 31
.257 AVG .215
.281 OBP .248
.376 SLG .383
9 XBH 13
2 HR 2
13 RBI 7
17/3 K/BB 26/5
4 SB 2

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Mariners' 3.75 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (130 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Kirby gets the start for the Mariners, his 24th of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.11 ERA and 131 strikeouts through 144 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went nine scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 25-year-old's 3.11 ERA ranks fifth, 1.002 WHIP ranks first, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 41st among qualifying pitchers this season.
