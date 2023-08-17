Kyle Isbel vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals and Kyle Isbel, who went 0-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, take on George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel is batting .236 with 17 doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks.
- In 36 of 63 games this year (57.1%) Isbel has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (20.6%).
- In four games this year, he has hit a home run (6.3%, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Isbel has had an RBI in 17 games this year (27.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (4.8%).
- He has scored in 36.5% of his games this year (23 of 63), with two or more runs six times (9.5%).
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|31
|.257
|AVG
|.215
|.281
|OBP
|.248
|.376
|SLG
|.383
|9
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|7
|17/3
|K/BB
|26/5
|4
|SB
|2
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.75 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (130 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kirby gets the start for the Mariners, his 24th of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.11 ERA and 131 strikeouts through 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went nine scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.11 ERA ranks fifth, 1.002 WHIP ranks first, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 41st among qualifying pitchers this season.
