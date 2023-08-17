The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia (hitting .333 in his past 10 games, with a double, three walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Mariners.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .289 with 16 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 25 walks.

Garcia enters this game on a 18-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .450.

In 71.3% of his games this season (62 of 87), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (28.7%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 87 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (4.6%), and in 1.1% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has picked up an RBI in 32 games this season (36.8%), with two or more RBI in six of them (6.9%).

He has scored in 37 of 87 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 41 .324 AVG .252 .358 OBP .306 .429 SLG .340 14 XBH 8 1 HR 3 27 RBI 13 34/12 K/BB 44/13 9 SB 9

Mariners Pitching Rankings