Maikel Garcia vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia (hitting .333 in his past 10 games, with a double, three walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Mariners.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .289 with 16 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 25 walks.
- Garcia enters this game on a 18-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .450.
- In 71.3% of his games this season (62 of 87), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (28.7%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 87 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (4.6%), and in 1.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has picked up an RBI in 32 games this season (36.8%), with two or more RBI in six of them (6.9%).
- He has scored in 37 of 87 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|41
|.324
|AVG
|.252
|.358
|OBP
|.306
|.429
|SLG
|.340
|14
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|13
|34/12
|K/BB
|44/13
|9
|SB
|9
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.75 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 130 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- The Mariners will send Kirby (10-8) to make his 24th start of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.11 ERA and 131 strikeouts through 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander threw nine scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 3.11 ERA ranks fifth, 1.002 WHIP ranks first, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 41st.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.