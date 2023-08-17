Thursday's game between the Seattle Mariners (65-55) and the Kansas City Royals (39-83) at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Mariners securing the victory. Game time is at 2:10 PM on August 17.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (10-8) to the mound, while Angel Zerpa (1-1) will take the ball for the Royals.

Royals vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 3-7.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.

The Royals have been underdogs in 108 games this season and have come away with the win 35 times (32.4%) in those contests.

Kansas City has a mark of 7-15 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 27 in MLB play scoring four runs per game (490 total runs).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.15 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

