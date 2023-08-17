The Seattle Mariners and Ty France will take on the Kansas City Royals and MJ Melendez on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

Royals vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 119 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 352 extra-base hits, Kansas City ranks 23rd in MLB with a .396 slugging percentage this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored 490 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .301 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

The Royals rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City has an eight K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.15 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals pitchers have a 1.414 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Angel Zerpa has been named the starter for the Royals and will make his first start this season.

The 23-year-old lefty will start for the first time this campaign after pitching in relief four times.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 8/11/2023 Cardinals W 12-8 Home Dylan Coleman Adam Wainwright 8/12/2023 Cardinals L 5-4 Home Cole Ragans Steven Matz 8/14/2023 Mariners W 7-6 Home Brady Singer Logan Gilbert 8/15/2023 Mariners L 10-8 Home Jordan Lyles Emerson Hancock 8/16/2023 Mariners L 6-5 Home James McArthur Luis Castillo 8/17/2023 Mariners - Home Angel Zerpa George Kirby 8/18/2023 Cubs - Away Cole Ragans Jameson Taillon 8/19/2023 Cubs - Away Brady Singer Justin Steele 8/20/2023 Cubs - Away Jordan Lyles Kyle Hendricks 8/21/2023 Athletics - Away Alec Marsh Spenser Watkins 8/22/2023 Athletics - Away - Paul Blackburn

