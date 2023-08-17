George Kirby will take the mound for the Seattle Mariners (65-55) on Thursday, August 17 versus the Kansas City Royals (39-83), who will answer with Angel Zerpa. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium.

The Mariners have been listed as -225 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Royals (+180). The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup.

Royals vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (10-8, 3.11 ERA) vs Zerpa - KC (1-1, 7.71 ERA)

Royals vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Royals vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 44, or 55.7%, of the 79 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Mariners have a 9-2 record (winning 81.8% of their games).

Seattle has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners have a 5-3 record across the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Royals have come away with 35 wins in the 108 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 7-15 when favored by +180 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 22nd 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.