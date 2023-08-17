The Kansas City Royals (39-83) will look to Maikel Garcia, currently on an 18-game hitting streak, against the Seattle Mariners (65-55) at 2:10 PM ET on Thursday, at Kauffman Stadium.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (10-8) to the mound, while Angel Zerpa (1-1) will get the nod for the Royals.

Royals vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (10-8, 3.11 ERA) vs Zerpa - KC (1-1, 7.71 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Angel Zerpa

Zerpa will start for the Royals, his first this season.

The 23-year-old lefty has four appearances out of the bullpen this season.

Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .308 against him this season. He has a 7.71 ERA and 2.9 strikeouts per nine innings over his four games.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby

Kirby (10-8) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he allowed three hits in nine scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

The 25-year-old has pitched to a 3.11 ERA this season with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 0.9 walks per nine across 23 games.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Kirby has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 23 chances this season.

The 25-year-old's 3.11 ERA ranks fifth, 1.002 WHIP ranks first, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 41st among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

