The Toronto Blue Jays (67-55) and Cincinnati Reds (63-59) clash on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios (9-8) to the mound, while Brett Kennedy (1-0) will answer the bell for the Reds.

Blue Jays vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

6:40 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Berrios - TOR (9-8, 3.53 ERA) vs Kennedy - CIN (1-0, 5.14 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Berríos

Berrios (9-8) will take to the mound for the Blue Jays and make his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.53 and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .247 in 24 games this season.

In 24 starts this season, he's earned 12 quality starts.

In 24 starts, Berrios has pitched through or past the fifth inning 21 times. He has a season average of 5.8 frames per outing.

In 24 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brett Kennedy

Kennedy (1-0) makes the start for the Reds, his second of the season.

His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when the right-hander tossed two scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while allowing just one hit.

In his two appearances this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .231 against him. He has a 5.14 ERA and averages 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

