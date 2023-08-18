On Friday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.413 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 96 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Mariners.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

  • Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in OBP (.317), slugging percentage (.495) and total hits (135) this season.
  • He ranks 34th in batting average, 97th in on base percentage, and 22nd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
  • Witt Jr. has reached base via a hit in 80 games this season (of 120 played), and had multiple hits in 39 of those games.
  • He has homered in 18.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 44 games this year (36.7%), Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (14.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
  • He has scored in 45.0% of his games this year (54 of 120), with two or more runs 11 times (9.2%).

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
61 GP 59
.302 AVG .249
.335 OBP .298
.563 SLG .422
31 XBH 23
15 HR 8
51 RBI 25
43/13 K/BB 55/14
13 SB 21

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.25).
  • The Cubs allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Taillon makes the start for the Cubs, his 22nd of the season. He is 7-7 with a 5.71 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went three innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • In 21 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 5.71 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .274 to his opponents.
