Kyle Isbel -- batting .265 with three doubles, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the hill, on August 18 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

  • Isbel is batting .233 with 17 doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks.
  • Isbel has picked up a hit in 36 of 64 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.
  • He has gone deep in four games this season (6.3%), homering in 1.7% of his chances at the plate.
  • Isbel has had at least one RBI in 26.6% of his games this season (17 of 64), with two or more RBI three times (4.7%).
  • He has scored in 35.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.4%.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 31
.250 AVG .215
.274 OBP .248
.366 SLG .383
9 XBH 13
2 HR 2
13 RBI 7
18/3 K/BB 26/5
4 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.25).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 135 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Taillon (7-7) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 5.71 ERA in 104 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty tossed three innings, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 31-year-old has a 5.71 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .274 to his opponents.
