Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (9-21) battle Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (14-16) on Friday, August 18, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ION.

Lynx vs. Storm Game Info

Key Stats for Lynx vs. Storm

Minnesota averages 79.6 points per game, only 3.9 fewer points than the 83.5 Seattle gives up.

This season, Minnesota has a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% lower than the 45.0% of shots Seattle's opponents have made.

The Lynx are 9-2 when they shoot higher than 45.0% from the field.

Minnesota shoots 32.0% from deep, 4.0% lower than the 36.0% Seattle allows to opponents.

The Lynx are 5-4 when they shoot better than 36.0% from distance.

Minnesota and Seattle rebound at around the same rate, with Minnesota averaging 0.5 fewer rebounds per game.

Lynx Recent Performance

In their last 10 games, the Lynx have been scoring 79.5 points per contest, an average that's slightly lower than the 79.6 they've scored over the course of the 2023 season.

Minnesota has been tougher on the defensive side of the ball lately, giving up 83.3 points per game over its last 10 contests compared to the 84.8 points per game its opponents average in the 2023 season.

During their last 10 outings, the Lynx are making 0.1 fewer three-pointers per game than their season long average (6.4 compared to 6.5 season-long), while shooting a higher percentage from deep in that span (33.0% compared to 32.0% season-long).

Lynx Injuries