Maikel Garcia vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals and Maikel Garcia, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Maikel Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Cubs Player Props
|Royals vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has 16 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 25 walks while hitting .285.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 62 of 88 games this season, with multiple hits 25 times.
- In four games this year, he has homered (4.5%, and 1.1% of his trips to the dish).
- In 36.4% of his games this year, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 42.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (6.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|41
|.316
|AVG
|.252
|.351
|OBP
|.306
|.420
|SLG
|.340
|14
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|13
|34/12
|K/BB
|44/13
|9
|SB
|9
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cubs will send Taillon (7-7) to the mound to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 5.71 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed three innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 5.71 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .274 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.