Michael Massey vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Michael Massey (.463 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Kansas City Royals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey is batting .231 with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks.
- In 52.6% of his 95 games this season, Massey has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- In 9.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Massey has picked up an RBI in 28.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 25 of 95 games (26.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|47
|.240
|AVG
|.223
|.308
|OBP
|.255
|.360
|SLG
|.389
|12
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|7
|20
|RBI
|21
|32/14
|K/BB
|42/6
|3
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.25).
- The Cubs give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.1 per game).
- Taillon gets the start for the Cubs, his 22nd of the season. He is 7-7 with a 5.71 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander threw three innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.71, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .274 against him.
