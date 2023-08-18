MJ Melendez vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, MJ Melendez (.744 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Kansas City Royals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Mariners.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is batting .235 with 24 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 42 walks.
- Melendez has had a hit in 74 of 115 games this season (64.3%), including multiple hits 20 times (17.4%).
- Looking at the 115 games he has played this season, he's homered in 11 of them (9.6%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Melendez has an RBI in 29 of 115 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 35.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (7.8%).
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|53
|.228
|AVG
|.242
|.299
|OBP
|.315
|.360
|SLG
|.428
|18
|XBH
|21
|6
|HR
|6
|24
|RBI
|20
|66/24
|K/BB
|66/18
|3
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.25 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.1 per game).
- Taillon makes the start for the Cubs, his 22nd of the season. He is 7-7 with a 5.71 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty went three innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.71, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .274 batting average against him.
