Friday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (62-58) versus the Kansas City Royals (39-84) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 2:20 PM on August 18.

The Cubs will call on Jameson Taillon (7-7) versus the Royals and Cole Ragans (3-4).

Royals vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Royals vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 6, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Royals' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 109 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (32.1%) in those games.

This year, Kansas City has won 12 of 50 games when listed as at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 27 in baseball scoring four runs per game (494 total runs).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.16) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule