The Chicago Cubs and Kansas City Royals will meet on Friday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET, with Nico Hoerner and Salvador Perez among those expected to produce at the plate.

Royals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 120 home runs.

Kansas City ranks 23rd in the majors with a .396 team slugging percentage.

The Royals have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 494 (four per game).

The Royals have an OBP of just .301 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Royals rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City has an eight K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.16 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.418 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send Cole Ragans (3-4) to the mound for his fifth start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

In four starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Ragans will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has made 21 appearances and finished 12 of them without allowing an earned run.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 8/12/2023 Cardinals L 5-4 Home Cole Ragans Steven Matz 8/14/2023 Mariners W 7-6 Home Brady Singer Logan Gilbert 8/15/2023 Mariners L 10-8 Home Jordan Lyles Emerson Hancock 8/16/2023 Mariners L 6-5 Home James McArthur Luis Castillo 8/17/2023 Mariners L 6-4 Home Angel Zerpa George Kirby 8/18/2023 Cubs - Away Cole Ragans Jameson Taillon 8/19/2023 Cubs - Away Brady Singer Justin Steele 8/20/2023 Cubs - Away Jordan Lyles Kyle Hendricks 8/21/2023 Athletics - Away Alec Marsh Spenser Watkins 8/22/2023 Athletics - Away - Paul Blackburn 8/23/2023 Athletics - Away Cole Ragans Luis Medina

