Jameson Taillon will take the hill for the Chicago Cubs (62-58) on Friday, August 18 against the Kansas City Royals (39-84), who will counter with Cole Ragans. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:20 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

The Royals are +150 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Cubs (-185). The total for the contest has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Royals vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (7-7, 5.71 ERA) vs Ragans - KC (3-4, 4.21 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Wanting to wager on the Royals and Cubs matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Royals (+150), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Royals win, and you bet $10, you'd get $25.00 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Bobby Witt Jr. hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Royals vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have won 33, or 57.9%, of the 57 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cubs have gone 3-3 (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 64.9% chance to win.

The Cubs played as the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to go over the run total five times.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 109 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (32.1%) in those games.

The Royals have a mark of 12-38 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Royals vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+125) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+145) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) Michael Massey 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+135) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+220)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 22nd 3rd

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.