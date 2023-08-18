Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Cubs on August 18, 2023
Player props are listed for Nico Hoerner and Bobby Witt Jr., among others, when the Chicago Cubs host the Kansas City Royals at Wrigley Field on Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
Royals vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 135 hits with 24 doubles, seven triples, 23 home runs, 27 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen 34 bases.
- He has a slash line of .276/.317/.495 so far this season.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 17
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 16
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 15
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|4
|4
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 14
|4-for-5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 12
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 107 hits with 19 doubles, 19 home runs, 16 walks and 54 RBI.
- He's slashed .255/.298/.437 so far this season.
- Perez takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .476 with a double, two home runs and nine RBI.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 15
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 14
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|4
|5
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 11
|4-for-4
|2
|1
|4
|8
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Jameson Taillon Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -169)
Taillon Stats
- The Cubs will hand the ball to Jameson Taillon (7-7) for his 22nd start of the season.
- He has four quality starts in 21 chances this season.
- In 21 starts this season, Taillon has lasted five or more innings 14 times, with an average of five innings per appearance.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.
Taillon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 13
|3.0
|8
|8
|8
|2
|2
|at Mets
|Aug. 8
|7.0
|3
|2
|2
|7
|0
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 3
|5.0
|7
|2
|2
|5
|2
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 29
|6.0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|4
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 23
|5.2
|7
|1
|1
|6
|1
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 22 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 35 walks and 59 RBI (131 total hits). He has swiped 28 bases.
- He's slashed .282/.342/.404 so far this year.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 16
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 15
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 13
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 12
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 11
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|1
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Bellinger Stats
- Cody Bellinger has collected 110 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with 17 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .327/.379/.554 so far this year.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 13
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 12
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 11
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
