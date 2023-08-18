Player props are listed for Nico Hoerner and Bobby Witt Jr., among others, when the Chicago Cubs host the Kansas City Royals at Wrigley Field on Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

Royals vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 135 hits with 24 doubles, seven triples, 23 home runs, 27 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen 34 bases.

He has a slash line of .276/.317/.495 so far this season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Aug. 17 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 16 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 15 1-for-4 2 1 4 4 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 14 4-for-5 3 1 1 7 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 12 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 107 hits with 19 doubles, 19 home runs, 16 walks and 54 RBI.

He's slashed .255/.298/.437 so far this season.

Perez takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .476 with a double, two home runs and nine RBI.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mariners Aug. 16 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Mariners Aug. 15 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 vs. Mariners Aug. 14 2-for-4 1 1 4 5 vs. Cardinals Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 11 4-for-4 2 1 4 8

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Jameson Taillon Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Taillon Stats

The Cubs will hand the ball to Jameson Taillon (7-7) for his 22nd start of the season.

He has four quality starts in 21 chances this season.

In 21 starts this season, Taillon has lasted five or more innings 14 times, with an average of five innings per appearance.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

Taillon Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Blue Jays Aug. 13 3.0 8 8 8 2 2 at Mets Aug. 8 7.0 3 2 2 7 0 vs. Reds Aug. 3 5.0 7 2 2 5 2 at Cardinals Jul. 29 6.0 2 1 1 4 4 vs. Cardinals Jul. 23 5.2 7 1 1 6 1

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 22 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 35 walks and 59 RBI (131 total hits). He has swiped 28 bases.

He's slashed .282/.342/.404 so far this year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Aug. 16 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 15 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 1 at Blue Jays Aug. 13 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 12 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 11 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 1

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has collected 110 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He's slashing .327/.379/.554 so far this year.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Aug. 16 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 12 2-for-4 2 0 1 3 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 11 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0

