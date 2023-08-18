The Kansas City Royals (39-84) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Chicago Cubs (62-58) at 2:20 PM ET on Friday.

The Cubs will look to Jameson Taillon (7-7) against the Royals and Cole Ragans (3-4).

Royals vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (7-7, 5.71 ERA) vs Ragans - KC (3-4, 4.21 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cole Ragans

The Royals are sending Ragans (3-4) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.21 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.21, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season. Opponents are hitting .241 against him.

Ragans enters the game with two quality starts under his belt this year.

Ragans is looking for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 2.2 frames per start.

In 12 of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Cole Ragans vs. Cubs

The opposing Cubs offense has the 10th-ranked slugging percentage (.419) and ranks 13th in home runs hit (147) in all of MLB. They have a collective .254 batting average, and are 13th in the league with 1035 total hits and fifth in MLB play scoring 604 runs.

In 2 1/3 innings over two appearances against the Cubs this season, Ragans has a 0 ERA and a 0.857 WHIP while his opponents are batting .125.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon

The Cubs will send Taillon (7-7) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed three innings while giving up eight earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.71, a 2.84 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.394 in 21 games this season.

He has started 21 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

In 21 starts this season, Taillon has lasted five or more innings 14 times, with an average of five innings per appearance.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

