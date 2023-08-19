Maikel Garcia vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
On Saturday, Maikel Garcia (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Kansas City Royals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Cubs.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has 16 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 25 walks while hitting .284.
- Garcia has reached base via a hit in 62 games this season (of 89 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.
- In four games this season, he has homered (4.5%, and 1.1% of his trips to the dish).
- In 36.0% of his games this year, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 37 of 89 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|42
|.316
|AVG
|.248
|.351
|OBP
|.303
|.420
|SLG
|.335
|14
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|13
|34/12
|K/BB
|44/13
|9
|SB
|9
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.23).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 136 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Steele makes the start for the Cubs, his 23rd of the season. He is 13-3 with a 3.21 ERA and 120 strikeouts through 126 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.21), 26th in WHIP (1.190), and 32nd in K/9 (8.6).
