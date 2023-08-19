After batting .250 with a double, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Matt Duffy and the Kansas City Royals face the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Justin Steele) at 2:20 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Cubs.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Matt Duffy At The Plate

Duffy is batting .269 with seven doubles, a home run and 11 walks.

In 55.6% of his 63 games this season, Duffy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in just one game this season.

In nine games this season (14.3%), Duffy has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 13 of 63 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 29 .318 AVG .211 .385 OBP .253 .388 SLG .268 4 XBH 4 1 HR 0 9 RBI 2 13/7 K/BB 17/4 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings