Saturday's game at Wrigley Field has the Chicago Cubs (62-59) matching up with the Kansas City Royals (40-84) at 2:20 PM (on August 19). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Cubs, who is a small favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Justin Steele (13-3) to the mound, while Brady Singer (8-8) will take the ball for the Royals.

Royals vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 5, Royals 3.

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The past 10 Royals contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Royals have been underdogs in 110 games this season and have come away with the win 36 times (32.7%) in those contests.

This season, Kansas City has been victorious 11 times in 45 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (498 total, four per game).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.14 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals Schedule