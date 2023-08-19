How to Watch the Royals vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 19
Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs square off against the Kansas City Royals and starter Brady Singer on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET at Wrigley Field.
Royals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 121 home runs.
- Kansas City is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .396 this season.
- The Royals rank 19th in MLB with a .244 team batting average.
- Kansas City has scored 498 runs (just 4.0 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .301.
- The Royals rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.
- Kansas City averages just 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.
- Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.14 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- Royals pitchers have a 1.420 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals will send Singer (8-8) to the mound for his 25th start this season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 7 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up two earned runs while allowing two hits.
- He's going for his fourth quality start in a row.
- Singer has pitched five or more innings in 11 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/14/2023
|Mariners
|W 7-6
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Logan Gilbert
|8/15/2023
|Mariners
|L 10-8
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Emerson Hancock
|8/16/2023
|Mariners
|L 6-5
|Home
|James McArthur
|Luis Castillo
|8/17/2023
|Mariners
|L 6-4
|Home
|Angel Zerpa
|George Kirby
|8/18/2023
|Cubs
|W 4-3
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|Jameson Taillon
|8/19/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Justin Steele
|8/20/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Kyle Hendricks
|8/21/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Alec Marsh
|Spenser Watkins
|8/22/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|-
|Paul Blackburn
|8/23/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|Luis Medina
|8/25/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Logan Gilbert
