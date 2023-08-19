Sportsbooks have listed player props for Nico Hoerner, Bobby Witt Jr. and others when the Chicago Cubs host the Kansas City Royals at Wrigley Field on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

Royals vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 137 hits with 24 doubles, seven triples, 24 home runs, 27 walks and 78 RBI. He's also stolen 34 bases.

He's slashing .278/.318/.501 so far this year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Aug. 18 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 17 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 16 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 15 1-for-4 2 1 4 4 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 14 4-for-5 3 1 1 7 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 107 hits with 19 doubles, 19 home runs, 16 walks and 55 RBI.

He has a slash line of .254/.295/.434 on the season.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Cubs Aug. 18 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 16 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Mariners Aug. 15 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 vs. Mariners Aug. 14 2-for-4 1 1 4 5 vs. Cardinals Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Justin Steele Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Steele Stats

The Cubs' Justin Steele (13-3) will make his 23rd start of the season.

He has started 22 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 13 of them.

Steele has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.

The 28-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.21), 26th in WHIP (1.190), and 32nd in K/9 (8.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Steele Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Blue Jays Aug. 12 5.0 6 3 3 7 0 vs. Braves Aug. 6 5.1 8 4 3 7 4 vs. Reds Aug. 1 6.0 9 5 4 6 0 at Cardinals Jul. 27 6.0 5 1 1 4 3 vs. Cardinals Jul. 21 6.1 6 2 2 9 1

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 22 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 36 walks and 60 RBI (134 total hits). He has stolen 28 bases.

He's slashed .286/.347/.407 on the season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Aug. 18 3-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 16 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 15 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 1 at Blue Jays Aug. 13 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 12 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 20 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 29 walks and 59 RBI (110 total hits). He has stolen 17 bases.

He has a .323/.374/.545 slash line so far this year.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Aug. 18 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 16 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 12 2-for-4 2 0 1 3 0

