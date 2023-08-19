The Los Angeles Sparks and the Las Vegas Aces hit the floor for the only matchup on the WNBA schedule today.

Today's WNBA Games

The Las Vegas Aces play the Los Angeles Sparks

The Sparks hit the road the Aces on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this contest.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ABC

Fubo Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LVA Record: 28-3

28-3 LAS Record: 12-18

12-18 LVA Stats: 93.8 PPG (first in WNBA), 79.5 Opp. PPG (second)

93.8 PPG (first in WNBA), 79.5 Opp. PPG (second) LAS Stats: 79.1 PPG (10th in WNBA), 81.3 Opp. PPG (fourth)

Players to Watch

LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (21.3 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 1.9 APG)

A'ja Wilson (21.3 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 1.9 APG) LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.7 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 2.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -17

-17 LVA Odds to Win: -2512

-2512 LAS Odds to Win: +1150

+1150 Total: 169.5 points

