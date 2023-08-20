Bobby Witt Jr. -- hitting .419 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on August 20 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) against the Cubs.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

  • Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 140 hits and an OBP of .321, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .502.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 94th, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.
  • Witt Jr. has had a hit in 82 of 122 games this year (67.2%), including multiple hits 41 times (33.6%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 18.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Witt Jr. has driven home a run in 46 games this year (37.7%), including more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
  • He has scored in 45.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.8%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
61 GP 61
.302 AVG .260
.335 OBP .307
.563 SLG .439
31 XBH 24
15 HR 9
51 RBI 28
43/13 K/BB 57/14
13 SB 23

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Cubs' 4.23 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cubs allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (136 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Hendricks gets the start for the Cubs, his 17th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.19 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.19, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .253 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.