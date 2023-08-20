After hitting .229 with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Drew Waters and the Kansas City Royals take on the Chicago Cubs (who will start Kyle Hendricks) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is hitting .233 with five doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 16 walks.

In 58.1% of his games this year (36 of 62), Waters has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (19.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 62 games he has played this season, he's homered in seven of them (11.3%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.

Waters has picked up an RBI in 25.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 35.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.3%.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 30 .279 AVG .189 .364 OBP .228 .510 SLG .283 12 XBH 4 4 HR 3 14 RBI 9 28/10 K/BB 51/6 3 SB 5

Cubs Pitching Rankings