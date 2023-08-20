Kyle Isbel -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on August 20 at 2:20 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Cubs.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Isbel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel is batting .238 with 18 doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks.

Isbel has picked up a hit in 57.6% of his 66 games this year, with more than one hit in 19.7% of them.

He has gone deep in 6.1% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Isbel has driven home a run in 19 games this year (28.8%), including more than one RBI in 4.5% of his games.

He has scored at least once 23 times this year (34.8%), including six games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 33 .250 AVG .225 .274 OBP .256 .366 SLG .396 9 XBH 14 2 HR 2 13 RBI 9 18/3 K/BB 26/5 4 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings